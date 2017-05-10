Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: At ...

Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: At ICJ, it is India vs Pakistan after 18 years15 min ago

Hague , May 15 : The International Court of Justice will be being hearing the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday. Jadhav was last month awarded death sentence by a military court of Pakistan on charges of espionage and subversive activities.

Chicago, IL

