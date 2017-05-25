Kosovo Supreme Court rejects appeal o...

Kosovo Supreme Court rejects appeal of politician's acquittal

The former KLA members were accused [Balkan Insight report] of abusing Albanian and Serbian civilians and prisoners at the Klecka detention center during the conflict in Kosovo in 1999. In March 2012 five of the defendants were acquitted [Balkan Insight report].

