Korean diplomat runs for chief of anti-chemical arms body

Kim Won-soo, a South Korean career diplomat and former under-secretary general at the United Nations, is running for the top position of a global body against chemical weapons, officials said Thursday. Kim has joined the race to become the next director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons with a four-year term, according to the officials.

