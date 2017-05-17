King Willem-Alexander of Netherlands ...

King Willem-Alexander of Netherlands was 'guest pilot' for KLM

Read more: New York Daily News

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Dutch passengers on KLM flights might have recognized the co-pilot's voice when he introduced himself on the airline's Cityhopper services. It was not just their co-pilot telling them weather conditions and estimated time of arrival.

Chicago, IL

