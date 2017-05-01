Kenya: Deputy President Revives Criticism of ICC
Deputy President William Ruto has revived Kenya's criticism of the International Criminal Court , a year after judges in The Hague terminated his case. In an address to a legal forum in Nairobi, Mr Ruto argued the Kenyan cases showed that the court was manipulated by stronger hands in global politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|5 hr
|Simran
|4
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC