Jadhav: Hague hearings begin May 15, Pakistan Army says govt will respond

A day after it acted on an Indian petition and asked Pakistan to put on hold the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav , the International Court of Justice at The Hague announced it will hold public hearings on May 15 in the case of the retired Indian Navy officer who was convicted of espionage charges by a Pakistani military court. "The hearings will be devoted to the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by India," the ICJ said in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.