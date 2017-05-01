Int'l organizations send messages of ...

Int'l organizations send messages of solidarity to jailed Turkish journalists on Press Freedom Day

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

International organizations sent messages of solidarity to jailed Turkish journalists on May 3 International Press Freedom Day, while demanding the journalists be released and that Turkish authorities respect press freedom. Steven Ellis, the International Press Institute's director of advocacy and communications, penned a letter for the journalists behind bars in Turkey, saying "they are not forgotten."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 5 hr Simran 4
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC