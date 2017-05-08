International Court of Justice stays death sentence given to...

International Court of Justice stays ...

New Delhi, May 9: International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian naval officer who was sentenced to death in Pakistan. Jadhav was awarded death by Pakistan's Army court last month, evoking sharp reaction from India.

