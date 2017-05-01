Intense interval training cuts hypoglycemia awareness in T1DM
For patients with type 1 diabetes and normal awareness of hypoglycemia , high-intensity interval training is associated with reduced awareness of subsequent hypoglycemia, according to a study published online April 18 in Diabetes . Hanne M. Rooijackers, M.D., from the Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands, and colleagues conducted a randomized crossover trial involving patients with type 1 diabetes and NAH, patients with impaired awareness of hypoglycemia , and healthy participants .
