INNATE PHARMA : IPH4102: Completion of the dose escalation part of the phase I trial - Data to be presented at ICML in June 2017 in Lugano INNATE PHARMA : IPH4102: Completion of the dose escalation part of the phase I trial - Data to be presented at ICML in June 2017 in Lugano IPH4102: Completion of THE dose escalation PART OF THE PHASE I TRIAL - DATA TO BE PRESENTED AT International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma IN JUNE 2017 IN LUGANO Complete safety results and updated clinical activity data will be presented at the ICML 2017 in Lugano in June; Innate Pharma SA today announced that it has completed the dose escalation part of its ongoing Phase I trial evaluating IPH4102 in patients with relapsed/refractory cutaneous T cell lymphomas.

