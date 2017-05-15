India-Dutch authorities pledge cooper...

India-Dutch authorities pledge cooperation over alleged kidnapping of infant

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Insiya Hemani was kidnapped last September, allegedly by her father. Her mother Nadia Rashid has launched a campaign to bring her daughter back to the Netherlands Dutch foreign minister Bert Koenders on his trip to India last week spoke to External Affairs Minister on the alleged kidnapping of three-year-old Insiya Hemani.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC