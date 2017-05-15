India-Dutch authorities pledge cooperation over alleged kidnapping of infant
Insiya Hemani was kidnapped last September, allegedly by her father. Her mother Nadia Rashid has launched a campaign to bring her daughter back to the Netherlands Dutch foreign minister Bert Koenders on his trip to India last week spoke to External Affairs Minister on the alleged kidnapping of three-year-old Insiya Hemani.
