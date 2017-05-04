In villages, men between 31-59 years ...

In villages, men between 31-59 years most affected by heat stress, says study

With temperatures showing an unusual rise, a recent study attempted to identify sections of rural communities most vulnerable to heat stress, examine the factors that contribute towards their vulnerability, and understand the coping strategies they use. The study was conducted in five villages in Jalna and Yavatmal covering a sample of 285 households and 1,549 individuals .

