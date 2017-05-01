Gay activists detained in Russia at p...

Gay activists detained in Russia at protest against torture

Russian police have detained several gay rights activists in St. Petersburg during a protest against the reported abuse of homosexuals in Chechnya. An Associated Press photographer saw three women being detained during Monday's protest.

