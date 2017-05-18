From a Dancing with the Starsa to leading the parade, Skarlatos enjoys the honor

A recipient of the United States Army Soldier's Medal and France's Legion of Honour for his role in helping disarm a gunman on a Paris-bound train, Army National Guard Spc. Alek Skarlatos of Oregon will be grand marshal for the "Military Appreciation Days" Memorial Day weekend parade, 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

