Foreign minister laments, confirms wananchi's fears

Yesterday Read more: Daily Monitor

Ugandan Foreign minister Sam Kutesa stunned MPs on April 25 when he told Parliament that President Museveni had ignored advice he rendered against the appointment of failed politicians to ambassadorial positions. According to a story published in the Daily Monitor of April 26 titled, "President never takes my advice - Kutesa" the Foreign minister lamented at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs about the low level of representation of career diplomats as Uganda's ambassadors accredited to foreign countries.

Chicago, IL

