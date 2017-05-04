Foreign minister laments, confirms wananchi's fears
Ugandan Foreign minister Sam Kutesa stunned MPs on April 25 when he told Parliament that President Museveni had ignored advice he rendered against the appointment of failed politicians to ambassadorial positions. According to a story published in the Daily Monitor of April 26 titled, "President never takes my advice - Kutesa" the Foreign minister lamented at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs about the low level of representation of career diplomats as Uganda's ambassadors accredited to foreign countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC