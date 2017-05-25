Foreign education proffers solutions ...

Foreign education proffers solutions to Nigeria's issues - Netherlands' envoy

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

THE Head of Netherlands Representation in Lagos/Deputy Head of Mission, Abuja, of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr. Michel Deelen, has said the acquisition of foreign education by Nigerians should be used to proffer solutions to the challenges facing the country. Deelen, who made this known at an interactive session with journalists on the forthcoming Study in Netherlands fair, said, if rightly applied, the combination of the exposure and education acquired would be of great benefit to Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC