Foreign education proffers solutions to Nigeria's issues - Netherlands' envoy

THE Head of Netherlands Representation in Lagos/Deputy Head of Mission, Abuja, of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr. Michel Deelen, has said the acquisition of foreign education by Nigerians should be used to proffer solutions to the challenges facing the country. Deelen, who made this known at an interactive session with journalists on the forthcoming Study in Netherlands fair, said, if rightly applied, the combination of the exposure and education acquired would be of great benefit to Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.