Foreign education proffers solutions to Nigeria's issues - Netherlands' envoy
THE Head of Netherlands Representation in Lagos/Deputy Head of Mission, Abuja, of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr. Michel Deelen, has said the acquisition of foreign education by Nigerians should be used to proffer solutions to the challenges facing the country. Deelen, who made this known at an interactive session with journalists on the forthcoming Study in Netherlands fair, said, if rightly applied, the combination of the exposure and education acquired would be of great benefit to Nigeria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC