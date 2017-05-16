Fertility Doctor Allegedly Swapped Sperm with His Own
A deceased Dutch fertility doctor may find himself the center of an episode of Law and Order: SVU. Over several decades, the physician allegedly swapped donor sperm with his own, and twelve people who claim to be his biological children have filed a lawsuit against him, The New York Times reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC