Fertility Doctor Allegedly Swapped Sperm with His Own

2 hrs ago

A deceased Dutch fertility doctor may find himself the center of an episode of Law and Order: SVU. Over several decades, the physician allegedly swapped donor sperm with his own, and twelve people who claim to be his biological children have filed a lawsuit against him, The New York Times reports.

Chicago, IL

