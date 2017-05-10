FEATURE-No set menu to feed cities' growing appetite
Belo Horizonte in Brazil and Ede in the Netherlands may not have much in common at first sight, but both have become leaders in trying to tackle a growing challenge for the world's cities - providing a reliable supply of nutritious food to residents. In Belo Horizonte, hunger and poverty prompted the mayor in 1993 to declare a citizens' right to food and kick-start an action plan to ensure the poor got fed - a campaign that won it worldwide acclaim as "the city that ended hunger".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC