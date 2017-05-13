Families of Japanese abductees to ask ICC to prosecute Kim Jong Un
A group of families of Japanese citizens possibly abducted by Pyongyang has said it plans to ask the International Criminal Court to prosecute North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for crimes against humanity. The decision was made ahead of May 29, the third anniversary of a Japan-North Korea agreement in which Pyongyang pledged to reopen an investigation into the whereabouts of Japanese abductees.
