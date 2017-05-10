Europol says Global Cyberattack Affec...

Europol says Global Cyberattack Affects 150 Countries

10 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

This photograph, posed as an illustration on May 12, 2017, shows the website of the NHS: East and North Hertfordshire notifying users of a problem in its network taken outside the Department of Health in London. Europe's police agency Europol says a global cyberattack has affected at least 100,000 organizations in 150 countries, with data networks infected by malware that locks computer files unless a ransom is paid.

Read more at Voice of America.

Chicago, IL

