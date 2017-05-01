EU police operation targets extremists' online propaganda

The European Union 's law enforcement agency says it has coordinated a two-day meeting that identified more than 2,000 examples of online propaganda for extremist groups including a network apparently set up by extremists to spread their message and raise funds. Europol said in a statement Tuesday that extremist groups are using more social platforms simultaneously to spread their propaganda and are making increased use of platforms that don't require users to identify themselves.

