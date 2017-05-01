EU police operation targets extremists' online propaganda
The European Union 's law enforcement agency says it has coordinated a two-day meeting that identified more than 2,000 examples of online propaganda for extremist groups including a network apparently set up by extremists to spread their message and raise funds. Europol said in a statement Tuesday that extremist groups are using more social platforms simultaneously to spread their propaganda and are making increased use of platforms that don't require users to identify themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|15 hr
|Simran
|2
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC