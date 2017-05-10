ECB's Draghi Says Recovery Is Now Fir...

ECB's Draghi Says Recovery Is Now Firm, Broad

14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the economic recovery has now evolved from being fragile and uneven, into a firming, broad based upswing. He spoke at a question and answer session with Dutch lawmakers in The Hague.

