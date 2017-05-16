Duterte optimistic South China Sea is...

Duterte optimistic South China Sea issue can be resolved

2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

AHEAD of the scheduled bilateral talks between the Philippines and China on maritime dispute, President Rodrigo Duterte said he is optimistic that both countries would peacefully settle the disputes through negotiation. "We look forward to the inaugural meeting of the bilateral consultation mechanism on the South China Sea later this month.

