Duterte optimistic South China Sea issue can be resolved
AHEAD of the scheduled bilateral talks between the Philippines and China on maritime dispute, President Rodrigo Duterte said he is optimistic that both countries would peacefully settle the disputes through negotiation. "We look forward to the inaugural meeting of the bilateral consultation mechanism on the South China Sea later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC