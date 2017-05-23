Dutch police eagle to hunt rogue dron...

Dutch police eagle to hunt rogue drones at NATO summit

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A Dutch police eagle will serve to take down rogue drones at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels, reported Dutch news agency ANP on Tuesday. Government leaders and heads of state from members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization , including U.S. President Donald Trump, will attend the Brussels summit on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC