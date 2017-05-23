Dutch police eagle to hunt rogue drones at NATO summit
A Dutch police eagle will serve to take down rogue drones at the upcoming NATO summit in Brussels, reported Dutch news agency ANP on Tuesday. Government leaders and heads of state from members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization , including U.S. President Donald Trump, will attend the Brussels summit on Thursday.
