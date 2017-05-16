Dutch no less vulnerable to cyber att...

Dutch no less vulnerable to cyber attacks: official

The Netherlands "is not less vulnerable than other countries" to cyber attacks, Dutch Security and Justice State Secretary Klaas Dijkfhoff said Tuesday. Addressing a cyber conference here, Dijkfhoff said Holland suffered little impact from the global attacks of ransomware WannaCry which hit some 150 countries over the weekend Only some Q-Park garages were affected in the Netherlands while other countries like Britain saw major disruptions on its health system.

