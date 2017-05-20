Dutch King: So I've been piloting KLM...

Dutch King: So I've been piloting KLM for 21 years

King Willem-Alexander may really be the flying Dutchman. He told the newspaper now he has been training to fly Boeing 737s for KLM itself, which are also known as Dutch Royal Airlines.

