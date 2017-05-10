Dutch group says it will soon start cleaning up ocean trash

Dutch university dropout Bojan Slat, who founded the The Ocean Cleanup, answers questions during an interview prior to a press presentation in Utrecht, Netherlands, Thursday, May 11, 2017. The foundation aiming to rid the world's oceans of plastic says it will start cleaning up the huge patch of floating junk known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch within the next 12 months, two years ahead of schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.