Dutch Community Marks King's Day

THE DUTCH Community in Ghana on Thursday converged at the Netherlands Embassy in Accra to celebrate the 50th King's Day. The 'orange' event brought together members of the diplomatic corps, a high powered Ghanaian Government delegation led by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, and Members of Parliament .

Chicago, IL

