Dutch Coalition Talks Delayed as Negotiations Reach an Impasse

Efforts to form a new Dutch government have been delayed because no combination of political parties has garnered sufficient support to start formal talks, lead negotiator Edith Schippers said. "We need to give the parties the opportunity to let them think about if they can, and will want to move," Schippers, who is also the health minister and a member of the Liberal party, told reporters in The Hague.

