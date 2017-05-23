Dutch Coalition Talks Deadlocked as New Bid for Deal Is Rejected
Talks to form a new Dutch multiparty government reached an impasse after another attempt to start formal negotiations between four parties collapsed on Tuesday, 69 days after the March 15 election. Lead negotiator Edith Schippers pushed for new discussions between Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberals, the Christian Democrats, the centrist D66 and the smaller Christian Union, saying it seemed the "only remaining serious "We came to the conclusion that we will not start formal negotiations," D66 leader Alexander Pechtold told reporters in The Hague after preliminary talks with Schippers and Gert-Jan Segers of the Christian Union.
