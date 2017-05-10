Duchess of Cambridge Embarks on Solo ...

Duchess of Cambridge Embarks on Solo Trip to Luxembourg

SOLO SOJOURN: The Duchess of Cambridge has embarked on a one-day solo trip to Luxembourg on behalf of Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Thursday. The young royal attended the commemoration of the 1867 Treaty of London, which confirmed that country's independence and neutrality.

Chicago, IL

