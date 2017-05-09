Draghi to Face Critical Dutch Lawmake...

Draghi to Face Critical Dutch Lawmakers in Visit to The Hague

Mario Draghi's visit to The Hague to answer questions from Dutch lawmakers will put him in front of a critical audience. European Central Bank president is under fire in the euro-area's fifth largest economy for what critics such as Pieter Omtzigt see as the undesirable consequences of ultra-low interest rates and unconventional bond buying.

