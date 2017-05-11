Draghi, Dutch lawmakers clash over ECB's stimulus

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi clashed with Dutch lawmakers on Wednesday over the ECB's monetary stimulus, underscoring mounting pressure for a policy change from Frankfurt as the region's economy heats up. Mr. Draghi's rare visit to The Hague comes at a sensitive time for the ECB, which is considering when to start winding down its EUR60 billion-a-month bond-purchase program, known as quantitative easing.

