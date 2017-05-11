Draghi, Dutch lawmakers clash over EC...

Draghi, Dutch lawmakers clash over ECB's stimulus

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi clashed with Dutch lawmakers on Wednesday over the ECB's monetary stimulus, underscoring mounting pressure for a policy change from Frankfurt as the region's economy heats up. Mr. Draghi's rare visit to The Hague comes at a sensitive time for the ECB, which is considering when to start winding down its EUR60 billion-a-month bond-purchase program, known as quantitative easing.

