Draft Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons Unveiled
Forty years ago I started reading legal arguments against nuclear weapons. With an atomic ignoramus in the White House asking "Why can't we use 'em?," Bill Durland, Dave McReynolds, Peter Weiss, Jackie Cabasso, Francis Boyle, John Burroughs and others have been explaining why for decades.
Comments
Discussions
