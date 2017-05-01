Did I just climb aboard the Titanic?

17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Considering Marine Le Pen's historic gains in the French presidential elections, the Dutch far-right's rise and the assault on ritual slaughter in Belgium, this spring is shaping up to be a life-changing time for Europe - its religious minorities in particular. All around me, a continent traumatized by Islamist terrorism, and the waves of xenophobia it is triggering, is holding its breath to see if France will compound last year's anti-establishment votes in Britain and the United States by electing a nationalist leader who has vowed to dismantle the European Union.

Chicago, IL

