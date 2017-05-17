DHS S&T, Netherlands Counterparts Announce Bilateral Funding Opportunity

The Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate and its counterparts in the Netherlands jointly announced today an opportunity to provide up to $ 2.6 million of funding for collaborative cybersecurity research projects conducted by joint U.S.-Dutch teams. The Dutch partners in the bilateral call are the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research and the country's National Cyber Security Center , which is part of the Ministry of Security and Justice.

