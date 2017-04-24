Denmark clinches Europol 'backdoor' deal

Denmark is leaving Europol on Monday , but thanks to a last-minute agreement it will still have access to EU police agency's databases. The decision to leave was taken by Danish voters in a referendum in December 2015 , when they decided to keep a so-called opt-out from EU cooperation on justice and home affairs issues.

Chicago, IL

