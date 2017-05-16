Cyber kid stuns experts showing toys can be 'weapons'
The Hague: An 11-year-old "cyber ninja" stunned an audience of security experts Tuesday by hacking into their bluetooth devices to manipulate a teddy bear and show how interconnected smart toys "can be weaponised". American wunderkind Reuben Paul , may be still only in 6th grade at his school in Austin, Texas, but he and his teddy bear Bob wowed hundreds at a timely cyber security conference in The Netherlands.
