Cutter Suction Dredger Delivered to Heuvelman Ibis
A Damen Cutter Suction Dredger 350 has been delivered from Damen Dredging Equipment in Nijkerk, the Netherlands, to start work on a canal dredging assignment in the province of Groningen, in the north of the country. In order to execute the project, which involves the extraction of approximately 220,000m³ of sediment from the Winschoterdiep canal, the Netherlands-based marine contractor Heuvelman Ibis required a heavy-duty dredger at short notice.
