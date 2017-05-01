Cutter Suction Dredger Delivered to H...

Cutter Suction Dredger Delivered to Heuvelman Ibis

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Marine News

A Damen Cutter Suction Dredger 350 has been delivered from Damen Dredging Equipment in Nijkerk, the Netherlands, to start work on a canal dredging assignment in the province of Groningen, in the north of the country. In order to execute the project, which involves the extraction of approximately 220,000m³ of sediment from the Winschoterdiep canal, the Netherlands-based marine contractor Heuvelman Ibis required a heavy-duty dredger at short notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
News Fears of immigration drive Dutch populist vote Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC