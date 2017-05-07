Communists urged to minimize attacks
THE Government of the Republic of the Philippines panel chairperson Silvestre Bello III has urged the communists to minimize their attacks against companies and communities to uphold confidence building and give the public assurance that the ongoing steps towards peace will not turn futile. Bello, in an interview at the sidelines of the National Informal Sector Day Celebration at the SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang Premier, Davao City, said that he has already talked with Fidel Agcaoili, National Democratic Front of the Philippines panel chair, with regards to the recent attack and burning of a box plant facility in Davao City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ...
|Fri
|Decency_my strong...
|10
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|7
|Package found at German finance ministry contai...
|Mar '17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote
|Mar '17
|Alien Touch
|1
|Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in...
|Mar '17
|Gigi l_amoroso
|2
|Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber...
|Mar '17
|gigi l_amoroso
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC