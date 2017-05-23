.com | ICC prosecutor says C Africa bloodshed 'must stop now'

The Hague - The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor on Tuesday called for an immediate halt to the renewed sectarian bloodshed in the Central African Republic, warning that war crimes will be punished. Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's call comes amid an upsurge of attacks on civilians and UN peacekeepers, as well as renewed fighting between factions of the Christian anti-Balaka coalition and the mainly Muslim ex-Seleka rebels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.