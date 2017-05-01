Choosing Between a Headscarf and a Job

Choosing Between a Headscarf and a Job

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

An EU court's ruling against a woman who wore a hijab to work is part of a continuing crackdown on Muslim identity in Europe. People walk along street stalls at a fruit market in The Hague in one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in the city, Saturday March 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... 17 hr Simran 2
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,736,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC