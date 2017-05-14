China, Philippines to start South Chi...

China, Philippines to start South China Sea talks this week - ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Star Online

China and the Philippines will start bilateral consultations on the disputed South China Sea this week, the Philippine ambassador to Beijing said, as Manila looks to ease tensions with Asia's top economic power. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is visiting Beijing this weekend to attend a summit on China's new Silk Road plan, has opted to court China for its business and investment and avoid rows over sovereignty that dogged his predecessors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,998,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC