China, Philippines to start South China Sea talks this week - ambassador
China and the Philippines will start bilateral consultations on the disputed South China Sea this week, the Philippine ambassador to Beijing said, as Manila looks to ease tensions with Asia's top economic power. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who is visiting Beijing this weekend to attend a summit on China's new Silk Road plan, has opted to court China for its business and investment and avoid rows over sovereignty that dogged his predecessors.
