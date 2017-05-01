Chemical weapons team ready to visit ...

Chemical weapons team ready to visit Syria if safety assured

21 hrs ago

The chief of the international chemical weapons watchdog said on Friday that he has a team of experts ready and willing to travel to the site of this month's deadly nerve gas incident in Syria if their safety can be assured. "We are willing to go to Khan Sheikhoun and we have undertaken some actions," Ahmet Uzumcu of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons told a small group of reporters in The Hague.

Chicago, IL

