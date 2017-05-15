Chechnya accused of 'gay genocide' in...

Chechnya accused of 'gay genocide' in ICC complaint

19 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Concern about the plight of gay men in Chechnya resurfaced across Europe last month following reports of persecution in the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Three French gay rights groups have accused the Russian republic of Chechnya of a policy of genocide towards gay people in a complaint filed at the International Criminal Court. They cited the case of a teenaged male thrown out of a ninth-storey window, allegedly because of his sexuality.

