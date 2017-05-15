Back to the drawing board: Dutch govt...

Back to the drawing board: Dutch govt coalition talks fail

Migration policy was one of the most divisive issues in the March parliamentary vote, as the Netherlands - along with other wealthy Western European nations - grappled with how best to cope with the stream of migrants fleeing war and poverty in North Africa and the Middle East. The behind-closed-doors negotiations were between election winner the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Christian Democrats, the centrist D66 party and pro-environment Green Left party.

