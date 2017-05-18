Auction of Anne Frank poem will finan...

Auction of Anne Frank poem will finance Holocaust memorial

This photo taken on November 21, 2016 at the Bubb Kuyper auction house in Haarlem shows a rare handwritten poem by Anne Frank, penned shortly before she went into hiding from the Nazis, addressed to "Cri-Cri" or Christiane van Maarsen, signed by the Jewish teenager and dated March 28, 1942. AMSTERDAM - A friend of Anne Frank who recently sold a poem handwritten by the teenage diarist for $155,000 has donated a third of the money to the building of a Holocaust memorial for Dutch Jews.

