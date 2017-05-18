Auction of Anne Frank poem will finance Holocaust memorial

This photo taken on November 21, 2016 at the Bubb Kuyper auction house in Haarlem shows a rare handwritten poem by Anne Frank, penned shortly before she went into hiding from the Nazis, addressed to "Cri-Cri" or Christiane van Maarsen, signed by the Jewish teenager and dated March 28, 1942. AMSTERDAM - A friend of Anne Frank who recently sold a poem handwritten by the teenage diarist for $155,000 has donated a third of the money to the building of a Holocaust memorial for Dutch Jews.

