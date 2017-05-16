Assad Avoids Justice With Help From the U.S.

The torrent of violence that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his operatives have rained down on his own people since 2011 -- widespread kidnappings, torture, barrel-bombings and chemical weapons attacks -- have led to mournful discussions of the dim prospects that Assad will ever be brought to trial for his atrocities. Yet the truth is that the U.S., and its stance toward the International Criminal Court at The Hague, have helped create many of the impediments to Assad's prosecution.

