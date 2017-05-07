ASEAN countries continue to court China

A final ASEAN statement, which was not made available until Sunday, dropped the references to "land reclamation and militarization" included in the text issued at last year's meeting in Laos and an earlier, unpublished version seen by Reuters on Saturday. But the statement managed to put down the concerns expressed by some ASEAN members over the recent development, without mentioning any specific incidents or names of countries.

