Amsterdam CS gets its own terminal fo...

Amsterdam CS gets its own terminal for trains to London

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: IamExpat

Central Station is building a new terminal for the upcoming quick train connection between Amsterdam and London . The train is meant to stop in Brussels, Rotterdam, Amsterdam Schiphol and Amsterdam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IamExpat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May 5 Decency_my strong... 10
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 7
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,123 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC